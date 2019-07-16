"The Plaza has served as a backdrop for many of the nation's most illustrious weddings for more than 100 years. When the citywide blackout hit New York City on Saturday evening, The Plaza team took immediate action to preserve a beautiful and memorable wedding experience for the impacted bride and groom, both at The Plaza and in securing a new location for the remainder of the celebration. Following the candlelit ceremony and cocktail reception, a team of dedicated colleagues escorted the bridal party and hand-carried the wedding cake to a neighboring restaurant un-impacted by the blackout. The Plaza's exemplary service staff accompanied the bridal party for the entire evening."