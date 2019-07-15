My 2 Cents: The Thunder Has A Big Climb Ahead Of Them
Friday, April 30, 2010 the Thunder had just lost a heartbreaker, and there I stood not believing what I was seeing in the Ford Center. I wish I would have remembered that moment last week, as I watched the Thunder's starters and playoff chances scattered like ashes in the wind to LA, Denver and Houston.
We'll get plastered by players we nurtured to greatness with our hollering and our Thunder sticks, and it won't seem fair.
Chris Paul is back, for the moment, and that seems appropriate because last time he was here, we didn't have much talent either. Difference was we were just thrilled to be in the game.
Now, we've had a glimpse of the mountaintop, and they sent us back down to the bottom.
But, without getting too pollyannish on you, can I say those early Thunder years when we drafted players, I knew nothing about like, Westbrook, Harden and Ibaka, those early years were the most thrilling. Watching these guys become a dangerous contender, helping them become one was the best.
So, I will hang onto the feeling I had that night in 2010, when the defending champion Lakers needed a lucky bounce to beat our Thunder by one point in Game 6 of our first ever playoff series. We gave our losing team a standing "O".
Best feeling I ever had as a Thunder fan, it's the climb not standing on the top. And the Thunder have another climb ahead of them.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.