Death Of African American History Museum Founder Ruled A Homicide
The death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, an activist who founded an African American history museum in Louisiana, has been ruled a homicide, officials said Monday. The 75-year-old was found dead in her trunk last week.
An autopsy conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said the preliminary cause of death was "traumatic asphyxia, including suffocation."
"It is with great sadness and respect we investigate any unexpected or traumatic death," the coroner's office said in a statement Monday. "When our investigation involves an innocent victim, such as Ms. Sadie Joseph, it is particularly tragic. Our condolences are extended to Ms. Joseph's family and friends."