Roberts-Joseph founded the Odell S. Williams Now & Then Museum of African-American History, which is now called the Baton Rouge African-American History Museum. Officials and activists in the Baton Rouge area honored Roberts-Joseph for her many years of activism and community service.

Police in Baton Rouge said Friday that Roberts-Joseph's body was discovered in the trunk of a vehicle located on a dead end street, several miles from her home. On Monday, police confirmed that the vehicle belonged to Roberts-Joseph.

The discovery left her brother Joseph Armstrong in shock. "We've never seen anything like this in our immediate family. It is really really hard," Armstrong told "CBS Evening News."

"They popped the trunk and she was in the trunk of the car," he added. "How did it happen... or why? Was it a robbery or what?"

No suspects have been named in connection with Roberts-Joseph's death. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the city is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

Mireya Villarreal contributed to this report.