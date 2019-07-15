News
Dean Blevins' Live Report from Big 12 Media Days
ARLINGTON, Texas - OU and OSU helped kick off Big 12 media days from AT&T stadium in Arlington on Monday.
Both head coaches were non-committal on their starting quarterbacks. For the Sooners, the assumption is that Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts will get the nod, but Riley said Monday that redshirt freshman Tanner Mordecai and freshman Spencer Rattler are still in the hunt.
As for the Cowboys, Hawaii transfer Dru Brown and redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders are the main contenders for the job. Gundy said Monday that if the competition is too close to call, both QBs could wind up playing.
Media days continue Tuesday, highlighted by Tom Herman and the Longhorns stepping to the mic.