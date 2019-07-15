Johnston County Couple Charged In Death Of Their 2-Month-Old Baby
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Johnston County couple has been charged with the murder of their 2-month-old baby. New court documents reveal the alleged horrific crimes.
Kylin Hairell was born April 5, 2019 to Lindsey Wolff and Christopher Hairell. But on July 2, 2019 the infant was medi-flighted to OU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the baby initially arrived at Tishomingo Mercy Hospital and was "non-responsive" and had "trauma to the top of his head, right eye, bruising, and a broken right femur bone."
According to the report, when asked, the parents said they "didn't know" what happened.
Later, the undersheriff reported the couple said they had gotten into a fight, while Hairell was holding the baby. The couple claimed Hairell tripped and collapsed on top of the infant.
But medical experts said the injures didn't match up to that story.
Instead, investigators feared the child had been a victim of abuse. The 2-month-old's injuries appeared to have happened almost a full day before he was taken to the hospital.
The sheriff’s department said the couple never shed "a real tear or genuine emotion" as their son fought for his life.
Instead, they believe Hairell and Wolff were fake-crying, and “manufacturing” their reactions.
Doctors later discovered the baby had a traumatic brain injury. He later died in the hospital.
“It does appear based upon the interviews conducted, both individuals were underneath the influence an illegal drug at the time that these injuries may have occurred. Both I believe have a history with illegal drugs in the past,” said Undersheriff Gary Dodd.
They claim those drugs were methamphetamine and marijuana.
Hairell and Wolff's bonds are set at $1 million.