Oklahoma's Opioid Trial Ends, Judge Says He'll Release Findings In About A Month
NORMAN, Oklahoma - After seven weeks of testimony, attorneys presented their final arguments in Oklahoma's historic trial against opioid maker Johnson & Johnson.
It's been a lot of back and forth between these attorneys throughout the trial.
There's a lot of money on the line, as the State of Oklahoma is looking to fund a 30-year, multi-billion dollar plan to fix what it calls the state's opioid crisis.
In the state's closing argument, attorney Brad Beckworth called Johnson & Johnson's case "nothing but a sham."
One of the most theatrical moments in the trial so far happened when Beckworth likened Johnson & Johnson's work with opioids to a game show called "Who wants to be a pain franchise billionaire?"
Cleveland County judge Thad Balkman said it’ll take him about a month to release his findings.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter held a news conference at the conclusion of the closing arguments.
During the news conference, Hunter said he was pleased with the work of the state's attorneys and hoped for the satisfactory outcome for the state.