Rate Increase Begins For Okla. Turnpike Cash, Card Customers
Starting Monday, turnpike tolls across Oklahoma will see a 2.5 percent increase.
This toll increase only hits drivers who plan to pay with cash or card when driving through the toll lanes. Those who have PIKEPASS wont be effected at all.
Now this 2.5 percent increase is the third and final toll increase for the Driving Forward Initiative. The program was announced back in 2015 by former Governor Mary Fallin, and saw increases previously in 2017 and 2018.
Former projects that this program helped fund were wider lanes for the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, reconstruction of the Muskogee Turnpike in eastern Oklahoma and current and future projects including the Turner Turnpike and Southwest Kilpatrick Extension.
PIKEPASS customers actually make up 78 percent of all travelers on the Oklahoma Turnpike system.