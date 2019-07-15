News
3 Woman In Custody Following Short Pursuit In NW OKC
Monday, July 15th 2019, 4:13 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Three women are in custody Monday following a short chase with Oklahoma City Police.
According to authorities, officers responded to a disturbance overnight at a 7-Eleven on Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.
The driver took off, initiating the pursuit. They bailed out after driving up to their home near NW 1222nd and North Western Avenue.
Police said three women were inside the vehicle. All three women were taken into custody.
This is a developing story.