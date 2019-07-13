After that, two Angels pitchers, Taylor Cole and Felix Pena, were nearly perfect, allowing just a single Seattle batter to reach base on a walk in nine innings of work.

"I know he's here today, and he was looking over us, and he's definitely a part of this," Cole said after the game, according to the Associated Press. "We love him, we miss him, and we're always going to be there for him."

After the final out, the Angels made one last tribute to their fallen teammate, adorning the pitchers mound he starred on with their jerseys. The emotional win came one day before what would have been Skaggs' 28th birthday.

