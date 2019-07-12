According to the release, "The drugs represent 14 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by three Coast Guard cutters between May and July 2019."

In a press briefing Thursday, Special Agent James Spero of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations announced that 55 suspected smugglers had been detained along with the drugs that were seized. He added that the seizures were a part of Operation Panama Express, a multiagency effort to stem the drug flow into the U.S. Most of the cocaine and marijuana offloaded Thursday will be used as evidence for investigations in Tampa.

Although the boats and submarines interdicted were in international waters, Spero noted that law enforcement is able to inspect the vessels because they "are not flying a country's flag."

The drug and vessel seizures are only the beginning of a long investigation, according to Spero. After the suspected smugglers onboard the vessels are detained and interviewed, the multiagency task force starts developing "second-tier targets -- those responsible for the shipment and the building of the boats" with the ultimate goal of "dismantling the organization."

When asked if the seizures were unusual, Spero said that "homemade" submarine seizures are "not all that unusual," and added that the Coast Guard "sees this amount of drugs every couple of months."