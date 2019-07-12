Opioid Trial: Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson Rest Cases
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The state of Oklahoma and Johnson & Johnson have finished their cases in the opioid trial, July 12.
The historic trial was one that began after the nation saw an increase of opioid abuse, addiction, and related deaths. Dozens of states have filed lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies, but Oklahoma was the first to go to court against the drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Since the beginning of the court hearings, Oklahoma has brought in several witnesses that claim the drug company was at fault for the state's epidemic.
Several witnesses also testified on behalf of Johnson & Johnson, in which most of them claimed it wasn't the company's fault for many of the accusations that were brought against them.
The state's witnesses talked about how opioids aren't safe for every day use, and are highly addictive, but Dr. Richard Delagarza, who is an addiction neuropharmacologist, said that's not necessarily the case.
He cited studies that said Fentanyl patches, like Johnson & Johnson's Duragesic, are safe and effective ways to treat pain. He also disagreed with the state's argument that opioid addiction is an incurable disease that people live with the rest of their lives.
"The brain can recover if it's given the chance," Delagarza said. "If individuals stop using the drugs, you can see some recovery of function."
However, throughout the trial there was a fair share of interesting points made by the state of Oklahoma.
State attorneys said in 2016, Dr. Timothy Fong gave a presentation placing blame on pharmaceutical companies for starting the country's opioid crisis. During this case though, Fong testified on behalf of Johnson & Johnson.
Fong told the judge he wasn't there to offer an opinion about Johnson & Johnson's marketing tactics, and said he had no opinion on how or why the opioid crisis started. But the state's attorney was quick to point out a video that was played earlier in the trial, showing Dr. Fong giving a presentation in 2016 where he called pharmaceutical company's sale tactics "aggressive."
Closing arguments in the trial will be July 15th, but the judge has said he will take at least a month to make a ruling.