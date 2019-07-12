Hussey said "about 95%" of the region has accepted Green's role in Tennessee whiskey history — but that there's still "the 5% of old Southern boys who could care less, would like to keep everything hidden."



Hussey has become an unlikely ambassador for Uncle Nearest — another steward of the story, as Weaver likes to say.



"Every single time you take that sip, you should be telling the story of Nearest," Weaver said. "That's how we make sure that his legacy is not only cemented, but it continues on beyond us, to the next generation."