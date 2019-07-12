News
EMSA Lifts OKC's 1st Heat Alert Of 2019
Friday, July 12th 2019, 11:35 AM CDT
Updated:
EMSA has lifted the Oklahoma City's first heat alert of 2019.
The heat alert was issued on June 27 and 87 people were treated by paramedics for heat- and/or humidity-related illnesses.
The heat alert was lifted because of lower temperatures and humidity are expected for the weekend, but paramedics are urging caution while people are outdoors.
Recommendations for being in the heat:
- Pre-hydrate and continue to hydrate while outdoors.
- Limit your alcohol intake.
- Wear light colored clothing
- Stay in the shade
- Keep your cell phone with you should you need 911.
EMSA also said no children or pets should be left in cars. Temperatures inside cars can escalate to deadly temperatures within minutes.