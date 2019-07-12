News
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Man In NW OKC
A woman was arrested and is accused of fatally shooting a man early Wednesday in northwest Oklahoma City.
Kimberlee Milligan, 33, was arrested Thursday night in the area of NE 50th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue. She was found in a bathroom at a local business.
Milligan was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jack Venepraseuth early Wednesday near NW 48th and Blackwelder.
Milligan was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on a murder complaint.