R&B singer R. Kelly was arrested Thursday in Chicago on federal sex trafficking charges. Law enforcement sources told CBS News he was arrested by the New York Police Department and federal Homeland Security agents.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in northern Illinois said Kelly is facing 13 counts, including child pornography, enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and obstruction of justice. As CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan reports, this is the first time Kelly has faced federal criminal charges.