News
MWC Police Investigate Accidental Shooting Involving Twin 8-Year-Olds
Friday, July 12th 2019, 8:00 AM CDT
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Police are investigating a shooting between twin 8-year-old boys Friday morning in Midwest City.
According to authorities, the incident took place in the 2200 block of Flannery Drive near Reno Avenue and South Midwest Boulevard.
Police said one twin got a hold of a gun inside the home and shot the other in the hand. Officer said the injuries are non life-threatening.
This is a developing story.