“Ensuring all of our military residents have access to safe, quality homes is our highest priority and we take any allegation that we have fallen short of that standard extremely seriously. Balfour Beatty Communities does not condone the falsification of records and has adopted strong policies and procedures to prevent any such activity. We operate according to a stringent Code of Conduct which those who work with and for us are expected to adhere to, and we take appropriate actions against those who are found in violation. We are working closely with the Air Force during their investigation into the alleged activities raised by former employees, which date back to 2013.

Over the past year, we have implemented extensive enhancements to our work order process. These enhancements include investing in significant upgrades to our Resident Portal technology to improve transparency through a 24/7 web-based tool/mobile app that allows residents to submit and track work orders online, including the ability to upload photos and videos. We have also adjusted our process to ensure every work order remains open and active until the resident signs off and indicates the work has been completed to their satisfaction.

We remain fully committed to providing safe, high quality homes to military housing residents and ensuring the provision of a supportive and responsive customer service team at Tinker Air Force Base and throughout our military housing portfolio.”