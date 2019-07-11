News
Russell Westbrook Traded To Houston Rockets; Chris Paul Headed To OKC
Thursday, July 11th 2019, 7:40 PM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A shocking trade for Thunder nation - the organization is officially trading Russell Westbrook. The news first broke via ESPN.
According to ESPN, the Oklahoma City Thunder have agreed to trade Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025.
Westbrook was first drafted in 2008. This trade ends Westbrook's 11-year run in a Thunder uniform.
Westbrook is now teaming back up with former Thunder player James Harden in Houston.