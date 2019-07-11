"When you dedicate yourself to something and open your mind to different possibilities and focus on what you can do instead of what you can't do, you really can go places in this world," Mendez said. "I've made it this far and who says I can't go further. That's my message tonight. Who says I can't? Nobody."

Rob Mendez accepts the Jimmy V Award For Perseverance onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. GETTY IMAGES