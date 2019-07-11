OKC Store Clerk Describes Scene After Man Steals Car With Kids Inside
OKLAHOMA CITY - A suspect is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car with two children inside Wednesday evening.
The crime happened in the area of Southwest 15th Street and S. Agnew in Oklahoma City.
Latoya Williams manages the Quick Run convenience store at that corner.
“It was crazy. There were police officers everywhere. They had the whole block pretty much Locke down,” Williams said of the scene.
Police said the car was running with a woman’s children inside, when the suspect committed the crime.
Officers collected surveillance footage of the crime from a nearby store.
As the search began for the man, the stolen car and the children, police learned the mother had just purchased the car at Superior Auto Finance.
The shop was able to help police track the vehicle through GPS.
It was stopped near Southwest 19th Street and Youngs Boulevard.
The children were safely returned to their mother.
James Acosta was identified as the suspect and arrested on complaints of kidnapping and motor vehicle theft.
Williams said Acosta was a regular customer of her store.
“He doesn’t ever come in begging for anything. He just comes in, buys his stuff, and goes on his way,” Williams said.