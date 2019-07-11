Residents Upset Over Moore Golf Course Becoming Housing Development
MOORE, Oklahoma - Residents near the Broadmoore Golf Course in Moore say they are heartbroken the course is set to be turned into a housing development.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow for those people who back up to this course,” Moore Community Development Director Elizabeth Weitman said. “They were sold golf course property and they’ve enjoyed it for many, many years. This is something that we would rather not have happened.”
The change in ownership comes after the city council and planning commission rejected the developer’s rezoning request in 2016. A district judge, however, ruled the property could be sold and zoned to build single family homes.
Weitman said plans include plots for around 450 new homes and two entrances, one of which goes through an existing neighborhood. All that will be built over a 10-year period, according to Weitman.
Phil Nichols said he bought his home near the course 20 years ago with plans to retire there. He said he understands both the city and course owner’s predicament, but he wishes plans included more entrances.
“I’m a golfer. I bought the house to golf,” Nichols said. “Every plan you had for purchasing this house is gone. Now, it’s just another house in a neighborhood.”
Marlayne Pricer has been enjoying the view from her home on the course for more than 50 years. She said four generations of her family have enjoyed picknicks beneath a Burr Oak tree she planted 45 years ago. Her one request for the developers is they keep that tree she planted as an acorn just on the other side of her property line.
“Look for the positive and forget the negative. Everybody says it’s silly, but you feel better about it in the long run,” she said.
A community meeting is set between developers and current homeowners surrounding the golf course Thursday, July 18 at the Moore City Council Chambers located at 301 North Broadway.