Charming Charlie, which has $82 million in debt and employs about 3,300 people, also cited "significant headwinds given the continued decline of the bricks-and-mortar retail industry." It also faulted the impact of trade tariffs for reduced consumer spending, as well as poor weather earlier in the year for keeping would-be shoppers at home.

Founded in 2004, Charming Charlie was known for arranging its merchandise by color, with its array including as many as 26 hues.

The Houston-based company on Thursday reported having about $6,000 in cash on hand and said its planned liquidation sales would bring in $30 million in revenue. Second Avenue Capital and White Oak Commercial Finance is providing $13 million in debtor-in-possession financing to fund the company's operations through the latest bankruptcy.

The retailer's demise is the latest in a string of such failures, and comes two months after Dress Barn said it would its roughly 650 stores, and a year after Toys R Us closed shop and laid off about 33,000 workers.