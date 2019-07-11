News
GoFundMe Set Up To Help Restore USS Batfish After Flooding
The Muskogee War Memorial Park is holding a fundraiser to restore the USS Batfish.
Museum staff were able to secure the World War II submarine and prevent it from floating down the Arkansas River, but they said the Batfish could have water damage.
They also say they'll have a limited amount of time to reposition the boat back into its usual location when the water starts to recede.
The museum said it will need at least $150,000 for the work.