Police Looking For Stolen Vehicle With Children Reportedly Inside
Wednesday, July 10th 2019, 5:37 PM CDT
A stolen vehicle with children inside has been reported in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
Police are searching for the vehicle near Agnew between Interstate 40 and SW 15th.
Officers are searching for gray Nissan Armada with a Hispanic male driver.
A 4-year-old and an 8-month-old are reportedly in the vehicle.
The mother told police she did not know the man who stole her vehicle.
