Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Housemate At OKC Sober Living House
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is dead, and his housemate at a sober living home is accused of killing him.
Police say they were called to the sober living home on the city’s northwest side about 10:30 Tuesday night. When they arrived, they found the suspect holding a knife and the victim dead inside.
Billy Dowel, 45, is accused of stabbing one of his seven housemates to death.
Another housemate, who asked not to be identified, said it could have been much worse. He said he just got home, when the house manager ran outside.
“He told me that one of the guys in the house had gone crazy got a kitchen knife and stabbed all the other guys in the house,” he said.
Knowing there were still other people in the house, the pair hatched a plan to get them out.
“We got a game plan that I would distract the guy with a knife, and they would get the other guys out of the house. The concern was we are worried that it was 10:30, some of those guys go to bed at like 9:30. They could’ve been asleep with her headphones on there is no chance,” he said.
The roommate said he approached the knife wielding attacker.
“I didn’t really have to say much of anything. Hey Billy. And it was game on. I mean, he went and pulled a knife out and came at me. I had them with a broomstick like a few times,” the housemate said.
“He was saying, I’m gonna kill you. Of course, I encouraged him to do so. As long as I could keep him directed at me, that was the thing, as long as I could keep them common, like I said, I got him out of the house a different times,” he continued.
Police arrived and arrested Dowel.
His housemate said Dowel never seemed like a killer.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name or a possible motive.