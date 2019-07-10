Tulsa Billboards Vandalized With Apparent Anti-Islamic Phrase
TULSA, Oklahoma - A billboard promoting cultural art from a local museum was discovered vandalized, July 10.
The billboard, which was one of two vandalized, was posted to the Philbrook Museums’ Facebook page with the words “home grown terror” painted on it.
The billboard was promoting an art show featuring “1,200 years of Islamic Art."
“The billboard will be replaced as soon as possible,” Philbrook Museum Director Scott Stulen said. “We could not be more proud to present this show and we will not be deterred by any form of intolerance in our community."
Stulen said the show will still happen, July 13.
On July 10, the Philbrook Museum of Art released this statement on their Facebook page:
“One of the billboards for our exhibition of Islamic Art was recently vandalized. The billboard will be replaced as soon as possible. We could not be more proud to present this show and we will not be deterred by any form of intolerance in our community. We believe strongly that museums are for everyone. We can’t just say that or have it in the mission statement on our website, we must show this commitment to inclusion through the exhibitions we present and the programs we create. And a quick note to the vandal(s): we hope you see the show. You’re welcome any time. Free admission this Saturday (7/13)." - Philbrook Director Scott Stulen