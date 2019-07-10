Tulsa Teen Sentenced To Life Without Parole After 2017 Crime Spree
TULSA, Oklahoma - A judge sentenced Deonte Green to prison for life without the chance of parole for the murder of Broken Arrow school teacher Shane Anderson.
The judge added another 290 years for Green’s other crimes, including the rape of an 81-year-old woman, home invasions and other crimes, although some of those sentences will run at the same time.
Green was 16 at the time he went on the violent crime spree.
Darcie Anderson thought after this case was finally over, she'd feel a sense of closure, but what she feels instead, is lost. She said it doesn't bring her husband back, it doesn't erase the anxiety she now feels every time she tries to leave her house and it doesn't stop her children's nightmares.
When Darcie Anderson came face to face with Deonte Green in her garage on October 1st of 2017, he pointed a gun right in her face, then held that gun to the back of her head, in front of her two small daughters, demanding money.
She says when her husband, Shane, realized what was happening, he charged at Green to get the gun away, but Shane was shot and killed in their living room.
"Your partner and best friend, someone you share your life with, share your struggles with, share your successes with, your vulnerabilities with," said widow Darcie Anderson.
Darcie had to sell their home, she lost her job and still sees a therapist to help her with PTSD and depression. She said she feels stuck, while the world keeps moving forward.
"It feels like everybody moved on, even people who knew Shane, everybody moved on because they didn't have that day-to-day contact with him," she said.
She said she's grateful the judge sent Green to prison for the rest of his life, not because it helps her family, but because it might protect someone else's.
Darcie Anderson, Shane's widow, said: "Don't want what happened to me or other people, affected by him, to happen again."
Green’s attorney read a letter he said Green wrote in his jail cell Monday night, that started, “Dear Andersons.” It said he understood the family was hurt, and it was eating him up. He said he was sorry and that “I’m not a monster, I’m a misunderstood boy.”
It said it was not his intention to kill anyone that day and he knows he hurt you, your kids and parents. He said he was not looking for “favor, but for forgiveness” and he believes “God has a plan for me and you.” He quoted a Bible verse from Psalms and said, “All I ask is forgiveness. May God be with you and your family.”
Darcie Anderson said she didn’t believe that letter was written by Green and was only read into court during Tuesday's sentencing in an effort for him to get some pity from the judge before sentencing.