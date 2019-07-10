CBS News reported on Sebastian's fight to walk again in 2018. At that time, he re-learned to dress, eat and stand by himself. But now, learning to walk again is a slow, grueling process.



"While he is able to move most of his body after all the work that we've done, it is still a struggle for him to walk," Bottomley said. "If we have to go distances he mostly is in the wheelchair."



Since Sebastian became sick, he's been in intensive rehab everyday. "He feels very frustrated when he remembers what he used to be able to do and now he can't," Bottomley said. "But, he's also feeling excited about what he is learning to be able to do."