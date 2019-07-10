OCPD: Suspect Arrested During Pursuit Also Wanted For Bricktown Shooting
Oklahoma City police said the suspect arrested during a short pursuit Tuesday in northwest Oklahoma City is also wanted on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon charges related to a shooting in Bricktown last month.
Officers responded to a disturbance call around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 in the 7500 block of Lyrewood Ln. stating that four armed subjects were in the area "flashing" guns.
When police arrived the suspects were said to be in a parked black SUV. Authorities said as officers approached, the driver identified as 17-year-old Michael Shaputis, fled the scene and initiated the pursuit.
Shaputis collided with another vehicle at Northwest Expressway and North Independence Avenue, according to the report.
Police said Shaputis and the three other occupants in the vehicle fled on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.
Investigators identified Shaputis as the subject wanted in connection with the Bricktown shooting.