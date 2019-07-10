News
Police Investigate Deadly Stabbing In NW OKC
Wednesday, July 10th 2019, 9:06 AM CDT
Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to the report, officers responded just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 to the 2500 block of NW 115th Pl. to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Arriving officers found the victim, who has not been identified, suffering from stab wounds.
Authorities arrested 45-year-old William Dowel at the scene.
The victim was taken to OU Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
Investigators said Dowel was involved in an altercation with the victim and allegedly stabbed the victim to the death.
Dowel was arrested on one complaint of murder in the first degree.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line 405-297-1200.