OKLAHOMA CITY - Wednesday will be another very hot day in Oklahoma. 

Heat index values from 108 to 115 degrees. However, storm chances go up as a cold front arrives. This means several locations will get a cool down.

Not everyone sees storms, but most locations have a 60% chance.

We will all feel the impacts of the cold front Thursday. Heat index values will be around 90 degrees.

Next our attention turns to the Gulf where a tropical disturbance is trying to get organized. This storm track could impact eastern Oklahoma by Monday or Tuesday.  

 