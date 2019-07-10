News
Oklahoma Sees Heat Advisory, Possible Storms Wednesday
Wednesday, July 10th 2019, 6:11 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Wednesday will be another very hot day in Oklahoma.
Heat index values from 108 to 115 degrees. However, storm chances go up as a cold front arrives. This means several locations will get a cool down.
Not everyone sees storms, but most locations have a 60% chance.
We will all feel the impacts of the cold front Thursday. Heat index values will be around 90 degrees.
Next our attention turns to the Gulf where a tropical disturbance is trying to get organized. This storm track could impact eastern Oklahoma by Monday or Tuesday.