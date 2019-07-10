News
Police Search For Suspect Following Deadly Robbery In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect Wednesday morning, following a deadly robbery in northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the incident took place at 1:38 a.m. near Northwest 48th Street and North Blackwelder Avenue.
Police said a female suspect came up to a vehicle that had to people inside and attempted to rob them. The suspect shot the victim at least three times.
The victim died at the scene, according to authorities. The second person inside the vehicle was not injured.
Police said the suspect was last seen running northbound on Blackwelder.
This is a developing story.