News
4 Juveniles In Custody Following Short Police Pursuit In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Four juveniles have been taken into custody following a short pursuit in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance call concerning “several males in a parking lot waving guns” in the 7500 block of Lyrewood Lane.
When officers arrived, the juveniles reportedly got inside a vehicle and fled the scene.
One vehicle was struck at the beginning of the pursuit, but damages are reportedly minor, according to the OCPD.
Police said the pursuit ended in front of Integris Baptist Medical Center.
The names of the juveniles involved have not been released at this time.