OKC City Council Hears Emotional Presentations During First Public MAPS 4 Meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tuesday’s first MAPS 4 presentation meeting brought out raw emotion at OKC City Hall in front of a standing room.
One presentation was made by Palomar. The non-profit helps victims of domestic violence and said last year in Oklahoma City, there were 32,000 911 calls for domestic situations. The group is hoping to build a new therapy and healing center with around $40 million in MAPS 4 money.
Victims of domestic violence spoke on Palomar’s behalf Tuesday, including one who told her story for the first time.
“The next you know, you are lying on the floor with his hands around your neck and kicking you in the back,” said one woman inside the packed city hall chamber.
OKC Park's director showed the state-of-the-art equipment he wants to bring to many of the city's 160 neighborhood parks with MAPS 4 money.
A 23-field soccer complex and river improvements bring a potential MAPS 4 investment in parks to $130 million to $180 million.
Councilmembers spoke passionately about a plan to improve streets sidewalks, bike lanes and street lights.
“We are doing this at the services of the kids who will be growing up in these neighborhoods,” said Councilman James Cooper.
Costs for sidewalks total around $425,000 per mile and around $1.4 million per mile for bike trails.
The fourth proposal of the day discussed building the “Clara Luper Civils Rights Center.” Under the proposal, the Freedom Center where historical demonstrations were planned, would be restored.
The $25 million would also build a Smithsonian Museum caliber civil tights campus at MLK and Northeast 23rd Street.
There will be four more MAPS 4 presentations on Thursday, July 11 at OKC City Hall.