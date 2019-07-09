The players have kept up the pressure since returning home for a ticker-tape paradecelebrating their victory.

"Everybody's ready for it. Everybody wants it," the team's co-captain Megan Rapinoe told reporters in New York City. "Everybody is ready for the conversation to be moved to the next piece."

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted in 16 cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico — the first time the soccer tournament will be held in three countries. The host cities have not yet been determined.