WATCH: OKC Officer's Bodycam Captures Shootout With Violent Suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY - A police shootout with a violent suspect in Northwest Oklahoma City was caught on camera.
Officers arrested Ronald Barton, Jr., 36, in May after the shooting. Barton is still in the Oklahoma County Jail, charged for a number of felony crimes resulting from the shooting.
The quiet street near Northwest 39th and Tulsa erupted in violence and gunfire in May 2019.
Neighbors said they called 911 after hearing Barton arguing loudly with his girlfriend and waving a gun in the front yard the home. One witness said Barton attempted to run the woman over with a car and shouted that he would kill her.
Police released officers’ body camera footage on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 of the shootout.
Officer: “Hey, what’s going on?”
The responding officer had his body camera rolling as he approached the armed suspect. Barton quickly bolted under a tarp by the garage.
Officer: “Got one running with a gun!”
Barton: “I ain’t doing nothing!”
Officer: “One-13 shots fired.”
The officer reportedly saw a gun and said shots were exchanged. However, no one was hit by the gunfire.
Police said Barton hid in the garage for a while, that gave officers time to surround the home. Barton attempted to flee out the backyard but did not get far.
Officer: “Keep your hands down in front of you, don’t move your hands. Police department you’re under arrest.”
The man continued to lay on the ground while officers pointed guns at him. Barton is heard in the video trying to explain what he said he had in his hand before the shootout.
Barton: “I’m (expletive) working on my car, I got a drill.”
“I’m not resisting, I’m just laying here man. I don’t have a gun.”
Neighbors said police responded to the same home the day before the shootout. They said Barton allegedly pointed a gun at his girlfriend's teenage daughter.