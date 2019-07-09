AT&T also said Tuesday that the teen drama “Pretty Little Liars,” currently on Netflix, will move to its service, and that it will be the exclusive streaming hub for “Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” and Warner Bros. dramas made for The CW, the broadcast network it and CBS own. It is also making original series for the service, including a romantic comedy with Anna Kendrick. Reese Witherspoon has agreed to produce at least two movies.