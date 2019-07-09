News
Police Investigate Homicide After Man Is Found Dead In SW OKC Backyard
The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City.
According to the report, officers responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of SW 34th St. in reference to a body being found in the backyard of an unoccupied home.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Troy Noisey. The Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be a homicide.
No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.