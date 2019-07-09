News
Mobile Resource Center Available For El Reno Tornado Victims
EL RENO, Oklahoma -
Canandian County tornado victims have another chance to get help from FEMA.
An EF-3 tornado tore through El Reno back in May, damaging several hotels and a trailer park. The storm impacted dozens of families, some even lost their entire homes.
This week FEMA representatives are helping set up a mobile resource center at the Denny Crump Rodeo Arena in El Reno. The center will be at the rodeo's concession stand.
The city said this is all to help survivors register with FEMA as well as the Small Business Administration.
According to FEMA's website, survivors can go to the mobile center to get info on disaster assistance programs. Representatives will also be able answer questions about low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses.
The Cleveland County Emergency Manager told News 9 a handful of people had been out to the mobile center Monday. He's urging people to come out before it closes and ask any questions.
The center will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The city said s times could change based on usage rates.