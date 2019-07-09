News
Woman In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car In NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A woman has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries Tuesday morning after being hit by a car in northwest Oklahoma City, police confirm.
According to authorities, the accident took place near Northwest 39th Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.
Police believe the victim was crossing the street from a nearby 7 Eleven when she was hit by the vehicle.
The eastbound lanes of NW 39th St. are closed while authorities investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and has been cooperative.
This is a developing story.