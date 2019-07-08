"We discourage anyone from copying this atrocious act," an APSO spokesperson told WAFB-TV. "It is illegal. It's a health risk to others. We will pursue anyone we see do this. You will be charged."

The APSO spokesman also said notices have been sent out to investigators informing them that copycat cases should be dealt with "immediately and with the full extent of the law."

Martin remains in jail and will have bond set by a judge Monday.

He was apparently inspired by a juvenile who was seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in a now-viral video. Detectives have spoken with the suspect, who is from the San Antonio area, and are choosing not to identify her. In a statement, Blue Bell said the ice cream that was licked was never sold.