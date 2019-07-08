Family Ordered To Move Out After Gifted Mobile Home In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A disabled Oklahoma City woman is facing heartbreak for the second time in two months.
On May 8, 2019 the roof of Jean Hester’s mobile home she shared with her son in Yukon, collapsed during torrential rains. Hester said a “good Samaritan” offered to “gift” her a mobile home that once belonged to that good Samaritan’s “in-laws” for many years at Westlake Mobile Home Park in Oklahoma City.
Hester said she and her son moved in a month ago and have been making several improvements. However, she said Westlake ordered her and her son out of the mobile home by the end of this week.
Westlake management said the woman who gifted the mobile home to Hester didn’t fill out the appropriate paperwork.
Hester said she’s learned the previous tenants had an outstanding bill of at least several hundred dollars.
“Had I known about these issues with the trailer, I wouldn’t have gone through the trouble,” said Hester. “My kids have been so good to come in and help and paint and clean and move.”
The woman who gifted the mobile home, told News 9 she is working to get the situation worked out.