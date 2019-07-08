News
1 Dead Following 2-Vehicle Crash In Midwest City
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash in Midwest City.
According to the Midwest City Police Department, the crash occurred at Northeast 23rd Street and Midwest Boulevard.
Police said one person was transported from the scene and died at a local hospital.
At this time, there's no word yet on what caused the crash. It's under investigation.
The name of the victim has not been released.
