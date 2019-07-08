Living Facility Releases Statement After Disabled Man Walked Away, Hit By Vehicle In Del City
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - Del City police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that sent a severely disabled man to the hospital.
Torian Wright, 27, walked away from a living center near Southeast 22nd Street and Bryant Avenue on Sunday, July 7.
Reliant Living Center where Wright lives said they are now conducting an internal investigation. Facility management would not go on-camera, but in a statement sent to News 9, they said they are "saddened and disappointed" by the incident.
People who live in the area are hearing about the auto-pedestrian accident involving one of the Reliant Living Center residents.
“I know several of them that I say hi to and talk to em,” said Bob Koon, neighbor. “I’m sorry to hear about that though.”
Somehow Wright left the front door of the facility around 3 a.m. on Sunday and wondered into the middle of South Bryant Avenue. Del City police said he was injured after being hit by the side mirror of a passing car.
Wright was transported to a local hospital. That is where News 9 met up with him and his father Curtis Davis.
“Makes me feel angry,” said Davis. “I feel they should have done a better job of watching him.”
Wright has cerebral palsy, autism and is non-verbal. Davis wants to know how his son was able to walk away from the center wearing only a t-shirt.
Reliant Management confirmed that the building is not a locked-down facility, but they are in the process of upgrading their security system. Their statement expressed how "our client's safety and well-being is and always has been paramount."
A staff coordinator said the incident has been reported to the Oklahoma State Department of Health and they will cooperate with any investigations that may come.
Health department officials said the facility is not required to be locked down environment but are required to have sufficient staff to maintain the safety and wellbeing of its residents. Additionally, if a resident has been determined to be an elopement risk, then the facility would need to have additional safe guards in place to monitor those actions.