OKC Ad Agency To Kick Off Shoe Drive For Homeless
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local ad agency is about to start collecting shoes for a cause. The “Kicks For Kindness” campaign will benefit the city's homeless population.
Employees at Insight Creative Group say they saw the need, and knew they needed to rally the community.
“We’ve seen children without shoes,” said content manager Lisha Dunlap. “We’ve seen people whose shoes are so worn down and they’re walking everywhere, and it’s just a big barrier when you already have nothing.”
ICG is asking for all sizes and types of shoes, but especially sneakers and work boots.
The party kicks off Tuesday, July 9 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. with free food and music at Insight Creative Group, located at 19 Northeast 9th Street downtown.
All you have to do to get in is bring a pair of shoes, and they do not even have to be new.
Dunlap said, “We all have extras in our closet. This is a great way to clean out your closet and do immediate good in Oklahoma City.”