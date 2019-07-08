Sulphur Man Shoots Wife Then Himself During Argument, Police Say
SULPHUR, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigation and the Sulphur Police Department investigated a weekend murder-suicide.
According to Sulphur police, officers responded after receiving a call of shots fired at 1401 Laurel Lane Cabin #3. When officers arrived, they found Robert Cookmeyer, who was dead, and Davelyn Cookmeyer, Robert’s wife, who was still breathing.
After talking with witnesses, officers discovered Robert and Davelyn were having an argument. It escalated and Davelyn started running toward a neighbor’s house.
The neighbor opened the door to see what was going on.
“They heard Davelyn yell out, call 9-1-1 my husband is crazy,” said Chief Shores, with the Sulphur Police Department.
Police said Robert shot Davelyn first, and then shot himself. Both shots were to the head.
Davelyn was taken to the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital where she later died.
Police have no further information at this time.