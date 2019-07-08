Eilish has been known for her debut single "Ocean Eyes." Her newest album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" ranked No. 1 in the Billboard 100 in the U.S. as well as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and others. Her newest album features fan-favorite songs such as "Bad Guy" and "Bury A Friend."