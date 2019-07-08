Billie Eilish Brings World Tour To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Singer Billie Eilish has announced she will be bringing her "When We All Fall Asleep" tour to Oklahoma later this year.
Eilish will be performing October 7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Tickets go on sale for the general public July 12 at LiveNation.com. However, fans can register for presale here to purchase tickets earlier. Registered fans will receive a code to purchase before the general public on July 11 at 10 a.m. CST.
Eilish has been known for her debut single "Ocean Eyes." Her newest album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" ranked No. 1 in the Billboard 100 in the U.S. as well as the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and others. Her newest album features fan-favorite songs such as "Bad Guy" and "Bury A Friend."
The closest concerts after Tulsa will be held at Dallas' American Airlines Center October 8, and Houston's Toyota Center October 10.