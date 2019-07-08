News
Authorities Investigate Haz-Mat Incident In SW OKC
Monday, July 8th 2019, 1:27 PM CDT
A haz-mat investigation is underway in southwest Oklahoma City.
Initial reports said a small explosion happened at Moon Chemical Products, 8112 SW 8th Street.
Firefighters were told a flash was seen near the ceiling of the warehouse and the workers were taken out of the building.
No injuries were reported after the incident.
