Police Identify Man Arrested, Victims In Connection With SW OKC Deadly Stabbing
Monday, July 8th 2019, 10:02 AM CDT
Police have identified the two women stabbed and the man arrested in connection with the assault.
Police were called Friday morning to a motel in the 1200 block of S Meridian Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Sarah Guinn, 33, dead as a result of the stabbing injuries and Tonya Wilkinson, 48, injured. Wilkinson was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and released.
Rodney Staten, 47, was arrested in connection with the homicide and the assault.
Four children were at the scene and have been placed into protective custody.
Police said Staten and Guinn were in a relationship.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.