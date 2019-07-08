Jewelry Company Teams With Izzy Kitterman, Jenks Crash Survivor
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa-based jewelry company is teaming up with a crash survivor to help pay for her recovery.
The Vintage Pearl and Izzy Kitterman launched the Izzy K collection on Monday. They say each piece was designed or chosen by Izzy. She survived a July 2017 crash that killed four people including her stepsister and younger brother.
Izzy has a spinal cord injury. Doctors told her family she might not ever breathe on her own or walk again, but she's made tremendous strides since the accident. For the past year, she's been attending rehab at a place called REACT in Dallas.
She's now doing rehab in the comfort of her own home, but her family said it's very expensive.
The Vintage Pearl says it will donate 50% of the proceeds to Izzy and her family.
"You would never think somebody would follow your story and stuff like that, it's kind of weird, but I'm also very thankful for people buying my stuff and trying to help me out," said Izzy Kitterman.